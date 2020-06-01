Raymond Blazek, 84, of Badger, Minnesota passed away at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, Minnesota on May 20, 2020. Raymond Joseph Blazek was born May 23, 1935 in Barnett Township of Roseau County to Joseph and Rose (Fineis) Blazek. He briefly attended grade school in Chicago, Ill., and completed his education in rural Roseau County Schools. Raymond served with the U.S. Army from July of 1958 to July of 1960 and served with the Minnesota National Guard for one year. After completing his military service he returned home and farmed for a short time before taking a job as a section worker on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Raymond retired from the railroad after 33 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. Raymond enjoyed the outdoors, spending time in his garden, hunting and fishing.

Family members include his brothers, Joseph Blazek, Spokane, Wash., Harold Blazek, Perham, Minn., and Rick Blazek, East Grand Forks, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theodore and Frank and a sister, Helen Blazek.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Badger. Interment will be in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Greenbush, Minn. Rev. John Kleinwachter, presiding. Sara Carpenter, soloist; Casket bearers, Ryan Blazek, Andrew Hexum, Lon Nissen, Al Thompson, Dan Dostol and Larry Borgen. Military honors will be accorded by the Roseau Honor Guard. Please follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Gieseke Funeral Home, Greenbush.

Gieseke Funeral Chapel