Mary A. Driscoll, 80

Mary A. Driscoll, age 80 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her daughter’s home with her family by her side of natural causes.

Mary Ann Driscoll was born on August 26, 1939 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Marvin and Lucille (Bryson) Skyberg. Mary grew up and attended school in Grand Forks and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1956. On July 30, 1956 she was united in marriage to Richard G. “Dick” Driscoll at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sadly on January 1, 2020 Dick passed away. Mary worked at Altru Health Systems in Grand Forks in Environmental Services before retiring in 2009. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Quilters and the Bulletin Brigade.

Family members who survive Mary include her children, Carla Bakken, Kirk (Sheryl Manske) Driscoll, Kim (Mark) Miller, and Kyle Driscoll all of East Grand Forks; grandchildren, Sonny (Lisa) Driscoll, Brian (Malia) Bakken, Brad (Deb) Bakken, Kaleb (Brandi) Driscoll, Zachary (Krystal) Driscoll, Shawn (Ann) Bakken, Amanda (Curtis) Scanson, Michael Miller; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Duane (Dora) Skyberg of Davenport, IA and Dennis (Donna) Skyberg of Devils Lake, ND; 3 sisters, Janet Pender of Dickinson, ND, Gwen (Paul) Johnson of Stillwater, MN and Jacque (Rick) Senger of Devils Lake, ND. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Driscoll and a brother-in-law Vail Pender.

Memorial Graveside Service: 10:30 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, River Rd. East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Gathering: Immediately following the service at daughter Kim Miller’s home.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

