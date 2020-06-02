Overpasses between Hillsboro and Grand Forks lined to pay last respects
The overpasses between Hillsboro and Grand Forks were lined this afternoon with first responders and other community members to pay last respects to Officer Cody Holte as his funeral procession passed by. Officer Holte who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Posted in Breaking News, News
