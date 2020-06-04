Leave a Comment

Gretchen Ione (Anderson) Kjellberg, 77, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020.

Gretchen graduated from Badger High School. She worked for many years at the Hennepin County Service Center in Brooklyn Center.

She was a lovely, kind, caring and generous mother and grandmother. She also had a great love for her furry friends – Puddles and Precious.

Gretchen is survived by her sister Irene; her daughter Dona (Mike) Eggen; her son Roger (Elizabeth) Kjellberg; her greatly loved grandchildren – Grant, Erica, Mailee, Elysia, and James; and by many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Mabel (Wold) Anderson; her sisters Mimi, Helen, Elna and Dorothy; and her brother Toby.

She will be greatly missed by all of us who loved and cared about her.

Memorial service plans have yet to be arranged.