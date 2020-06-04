Whalen Norris Stay, 82

Whalen Norris Stay passed away April 5, 2020 at Lakewood Care Center in Baudette, MN at the age of 82.

He was born in Rochester, MN to Norman and Valera (Moore) Stay. They moved back to Princeton, MN when he was five or six. He attended school in Glendorado, MN. After school he entered the US Army, serving from July 1955 to May 1957 of which 15 months were in Korea. After service he worked several jobs including factory work in St. Cloud and carpentry work with his dad, building homes and remodeling.

On July 11, 1959 he married Kathryn Trunk. To this union four sons were born; Gary, Thomas, William, and Patrick. Whalen worked for ten years at Federal Cartridge in Anoka. He loved to be outdoors and to fish and hunt. In 1977 they moved up north and bought Ship’s Wheel Resort near Baudette, MN. He drove launch and guided many fishing trips. The resort sold in 1981 and they moved into town. The Bakery was purchased in 1983 and added homemade pizza, soups, and sandwiches. He loved to pick blueberries and would spend many summer afternoons picking them when he was off for the day. The Bakery was sold after 15 years when his health was failing. They moved to an apartment in 2010. His love of deer hunting in Minnesota and Wyoming were very memorable. He had been mainly hunting pheasants in South Dakota and had gone for over 30 years. He always looked forward to hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons.

Whalen is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathryn; four sons, Gary (Kim) of Longville, MN, Thomas, William (Darlene) and Patrick of Baudette; one brother, Norris (Diane) Stay of Deer River, MN; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Linda Esler, Norleen Anderson, and infant Betty Stay; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held Friday, June 12 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette. Military honors by the Baudette Veterans Ceremonial Squad. Interment at Elm Park Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com