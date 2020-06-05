Twin’s Corner Café works through the COVID-19 pandemic

It will be six years ago in October since Ronald (Ronnie) Howell took over the reins as owner of the Twin’s Corner Café in Badger. Now he, too, has been facing one obstacle after another following the outbreak of Coronavirus-19 pandemic.

“I first learned about it in January when I watched the news (about the outbreak) on TV,” Howell said. “We started closing things (down) in March. “There’s not much we can do about it …”

As it is with all restaurants, customer indoor seating is banned. As a precautionary measure the till and kitchen area are separated from the public by clear plastic sheeting.

Howell and his reliable staff of Barb Burkel and John Wirta continue to provide Senior meals and take-out meals for regular customers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.

Meals are also furnished to Four Seasons Senior center and Horizon Ageless Care in Roseau Monday thru Friday.

“Our business is down; breakfasts are way down … they (men) like to sit and visit, and probably shake dice to see who is going to pay for the coffee,” he chuckled.

Ronnie keeps a close eye on food prices and plans his meals carefully. “Our Friday special is barbecued ribs; the price has gone up and they are getting hard to come by. The price of hamburger and now I hear that the price of chicken has went up, too.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do –things keep changing … if only 10 people are going to be allowed in (the restaurant) at one time, I wonder if it’s worth changing from what we are doing now.”

To see more local stories, read The Tribune in print or online.