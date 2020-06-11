Clifford Holm, 94

A memorial service with social distancing for Clifford Holm of Roseau, MN will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rose Free Lutheran Church in Roseau. Interment will be at Badger Creek Cemetery in Badger, MN. Military honors by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard.

Clifford Odien Holm was born on February 24, 1926 to Arnt J. and Belle M. (Thompson) Holm, the oldest of four siblings. He attended Haug School District #16 of rural Greenbush and as was common in those days, for young men, Clifford completed the eighth grade and then found it necessary to devote his time helping on the family farm. He received his honorary diploma in Roseau on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 1999. He helped on the family farm until he was drafted into the army in May of 1945 and served his country in Korea with the military government unit until his honorable discharge in Oct. of 1946.

He met his future bride, Ruby Jeanette Besserud, in the fall of 1948 while she was teaching at the Haug School. They married August 13th, 1949, on her 19th birthday and were married for 63 years. To this union they were blessed with 7 children.

Clifford’s work history included farming, road construction, Roseau county co-op, Greenbush city clerk, preparing tax returns, owner of an insurance business, AFLC headquarters, Mission Farms, after retirement drove school bus in Mpls. and the R-Cat in Roseau. They moved to many different communities in Minnesota; Greenbush, Badger, Plymouth. Crystal, Menahga, and Roseau. He also taught Sunday school, served on various boards; church, town, school, Roseau senior center. He was also very involved with Greenbush sheep days and clerked auction sales, (much to Ruby’s dismay, as he would come home with lots of “junk” boxes). At times Clifford would lead church services and also did some lay speaking.

In April of 1964, Clifford and Ruby made a life changing decision to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior and made a commitment to follow Him. The family life now included regular church attendance, evening devotional times, and Bible camps. Clifford cooked at family camp at Lake Geneva for many years.

They loved camping, traveling, playing games and cards. After Ruby went home to be with the Lord in 2012, Clifford continued to play bridge and pinochle with family and friends. He enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with anyone and everyone, a real “people person”. He will be remembered for his wit, great sense of humor, teasing (flirting), positive outlook, and his phenomenal memory of people, names and places that continued right until the end and amazed us all. He was musically talented, singing, playing guitar, banjo, slide whistle and harmonica and took part in many local jam sessions.

He moved to Oak Crest Senior living in May of 2018 due to medical care needs. His last move was on June 8th at 5:03 a.m. when he moved to his eternal home in heaven.



He is survived by children: Barbara (Martin) Johnson, Beverly Holm, Allan (Gwen) Holm, Corey Holm, Richard (Penny) Holm, and Robert (Jo Ann) Holm

Grandchildren: Martina (Blair) Johnson, Anna (Darin) Lund, Caleb (Jessica) Johnson, Jeremy Holm, Jason (Alayne) Holm, Melissa (Michael) Franson,Aaron (Sage) Holm, Andrea (Ernest) Morales, Jon (Jerrie) Holm, Anna Holm, Amanda Naylor, Paula Holm, Brittany (Craig) Roberts, Mikal Holm, Daniel Holm, Adam Holm, Angela (Matt) Degerstrom, Chris Holm, Bryan Holm, Nicole (Chad) Zimmer, Trisha (Joe) Anderson, Joshua Holm, John Holm, and Luke Holm.

Great grandchildren: Ethan, Amelia, and Victoria Johnson, Judson, Jamison, and Theodore Lund, Jaron, Quinn, and Aben Holm, Andrew, Joseph, Caroline, and Justice Holm, Leah, Lydia and Silas Franson, AdaBelle and Asher Holm, Abbigail, Ella and Lilly Morales, Gavin Naylor, Linda, Emilie, and Craig Jr. Roberts, Wesley Holm, Jayson, Alexander, Adreana, Mikayla, and Elias Degerstrom, Justin Anderson, Macy and Maija Zimmer, Lola Preston and Jordan Holm.

Sister Avis(Glenn) Iverson, brothers- in-law Merton Kirkeide, Lewis (Arlene) Besserud, Ron (Carolyn) Besserud, sister- in- law Ardis MacLeod and several neices and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 63 years – Ruby, sisters – Carol Miller and Annette Kirkeide, brothers- in- law – Myron Miller, Earl Besserud, John Besserud, sisters- in-law – Joan Besserud and Adeline Swenson, son – John Holm, grandson – Craig Johnson, and great grandson – Joshua Holm.

Praise the Lord, great things He has done, looking forward to the wonderful reunion awaiting us in Jesus!