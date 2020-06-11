Ernest Gieseke, 70, of Greenbush, Minnesota passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Friday, June 5, 2020. Ernest John Gieseke was born April 28, 1950 to Herbert H. Gieseke and May Christine (Eidem) Gieseke. He was baptized and confirmed at Zoar Lutheran Church. He grew up at Marietta, Minnesota and graduated Class of 1968 from Marietta High School. He worked at the Marietta Orpheum Theater, the local grain elevator, and for local farmers. Ernie went on to the Willmar State Junior College graduating in 1970 with as A.S. degree and worked summers putting up grain bins. He moved to Minneapolis where he worked for Sundseth-Anderson Funeral Home while finishing his education. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1972 with a B.S. degree in Mortuary Science. He served his Practicum at Albin Chapel in Minneapolis and his apprenticeship at Sundseth-Anderson’s working there until 1975. In 1974 he married Linda Glee Dahle in Milbank, South Dakota. They moved to Detroit Lakes in 1975 where he worked at Donehower Funeral Home. They had a daughter, Christine in 1977 and a son, Andrew in 1980. He purchased Donehower’s with a partner in 1981, but sold his interest in 1984. He and Linda purchased the Eeg Funeral Chapel and Cedar Chest Floral and Gifts in Greenbush, Minnesota and moved their young family there. They owned Gieseke Funeral Chapel, Floral and Gifts and also Gieseke Trophies. Ernie was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Lutheran Church attending Bethel Lutheran in Greenbush. He belonged to Lions clubs since 1970 and was a charter member of the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club serving as their secretary and treasurer for many years. He was recognized with the Melvin Jones Award (highest Lions award) in 2008. He held a funeral license in Minnesota since 1972 and in North Dakota since 1982. He was a member of the Minnesota and North Dakota Funeral Directors Association and secretary-treasurer for many years for District 10. He also earned the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner for his years of community and professional service. Ernie loved his work and sharing it with his wife. He was very dedicated to his profession and the many families he served. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed his grandchildren and visited them when he could. He loved listening to polka music and watching NASCAR races. He had many bird feeders and enjoyed sitting on the back porch watching them. He loved long drives in the country, seeing the changes in the seasons and spotting animals and birds.