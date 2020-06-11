Ernest Gieseke, 70
Ernest Gieseke, 70, of Greenbush, Minnesota passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Friday, June 5, 2020. Ernest John Gieseke was born April 28, 1950 to Herbert H. Gieseke and May Christine (Eidem) Gieseke. He was baptized and confirmed at Zoar Lutheran Church. He grew up at Marietta, Minnesota and graduated Class of 1968 from Marietta High School. He worked at the Marietta Orpheum Theater, the local grain elevator, and for local farmers. Ernie went on to the Willmar State Junior College graduating in 1970 with as A.S. degree and worked summers putting up grain bins. He moved to Minneapolis where he worked for Sundseth-Anderson Funeral Home while finishing his education. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1972 with a B.S. degree in Mortuary Science. He served his Practicum at Albin Chapel in Minneapolis and his apprenticeship at Sundseth-Anderson’s working there until 1975. In 1974 he married Linda Glee Dahle in Milbank, South Dakota. They moved to Detroit Lakes in 1975 where he worked at Donehower Funeral Home. They had a daughter, Christine in 1977 and a son, Andrew in 1980. He purchased Donehower’s with a partner in 1981, but sold his interest in 1984. He and Linda purchased the Eeg Funeral Chapel and Cedar Chest Floral and Gifts in Greenbush, Minnesota and moved their young family there. They owned Gieseke Funeral Chapel, Floral and Gifts and also Gieseke Trophies. Ernie was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Lutheran Church attending Bethel Lutheran in Greenbush. He belonged to Lions clubs since 1970 and was a charter member of the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club serving as their secretary and treasurer for many years. He was recognized with the Melvin Jones Award (highest Lions award) in 2008. He held a funeral license in Minnesota since 1972 and in North Dakota since 1982. He was a member of the Minnesota and North Dakota Funeral Directors Association and secretary-treasurer for many years for District 10. He also earned the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner for his years of community and professional service. Ernie loved his work and sharing it with his wife. He was very dedicated to his profession and the many families he served. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed his grandchildren and visited them when he could. He loved listening to polka music and watching NASCAR races. He had many bird feeders and enjoyed sitting on the back porch watching them. He loved long drives in the country, seeing the changes in the seasons and spotting animals and birds.
He is survived by his wife and partner of over 45 years, Linda; One Son Andrew (Jessica) Gieseke of Chaska, Minnesota; two grandsons, Levi Gieseke and Cole Gieseke also of Chaska; one sister Betty Gieseke of Sierra Vista, Arizona; 2 brothers-in-law: Allen (Patricia) Dahle of Watertown, South Dakota and Collis (Brenda) Dahle of Milbank, SD; 4 sisters-in-law: Rita (David) Wellnitz of Milbank, SD, Nancy (Jim) Weber of Revillo, SD, Julie (Randy) Kruse of Revillo, SD, and Karen (Lloyd) Tillma of Twin Brooks, SD; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Christine in 2012.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Bethel Lutheran Church, Greenbush. Interment will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, Greenbush. The service will be streamed on the Bethel Lutheran Church-Greenbush Facebook page. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be practiced. Wearing a mask is preferred. Gieseke Funeral Chapel, Greenbush.