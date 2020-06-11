Notice/Kittson County (Minn.) Virtual Assessment Notice

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Kittson County

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Kittson County, Minnesota, will meet in person and virtually, on

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kittson County Court House

410 5th St E

Hallock, MN 56728

218-843-3615

If you have attended your Local Board of Appeals and Equalization or in an Open Book Jurisdiction and believe the value of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your County Assessor, you may make an appointment to appear before the County Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. An appearance before your Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

If you wish to attend virtually please follow instructions below:

You have two options below. You can call in or use the online meeting link.

Subject: County Board of Appeals and Equalization

Date and Time: 06/16/2020 6:00 PM

Dial-in number (US): 1 (872) 240-3212

Access code: 962-965-453

Join the online meeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/962965453