Notice/Kittson County (Minn.) Virtual Assessment Notice
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
Kittson County
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Kittson County, Minnesota, will meet in person and virtually, on
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Kittson County Court House
410 5th St E
Hallock, MN 56728
218-843-3615
If you have attended your Local Board of Appeals and Equalization or in an Open Book Jurisdiction and believe the value of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your County Assessor, you may make an appointment to appear before the County Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. An appearance before your Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
If you wish to attend virtually please follow instructions below:
You have two options below. You can call in or use the online meeting link.
Subject: County Board of Appeals and Equalization
Date and Time: 06/16/2020 6:00 PM
Dial-in number (US): 1 (872) 240-3212
Access code: 962-965-453
Join the online meeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/962965453