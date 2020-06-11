Roseau County sees confirmed cases increase to five

Minnesota health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Roseau County back in early April, as reported in The Tribune’s April 8, 2020 issue. That number remained the same for nearly two months. As of early morning on June 10, Roseau County stood at five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to LifeCare Medical Center, LifeCare Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), health officials confirmed the second case in Roseau County on May 28. They confirmed the county’s third case from the MDH on May 30, but through local contact tracing were able to attribute this case to another county, dropping the total back down to two. On June 3, the MDH confirmed the third official case in Roseau County. Since then, the county has reported two additional cases. The county currently has no confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to the “Situation Update for COVID-19” on the MDH website, updated daily at 11 am.

How many cases do other northwest Minnesota counties have? As of June 10, Kittson County had 1, Marshall County 12, Red Lake County 4, Pennington County 37, Polk County 67 (including two deaths), Clearwater County 3, and Beltrami County 21.

Also as of June 10, another northwest Minnesota county, Lake of the Woods, remained just one of two counties in the state without a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the “Situation Update for COVID-19” on the MDH website. The other county was Cook County, located in the northeastern tip of the state.

As for the state as a whole, Minnesota had 28,869 total confirmed cases on June 10, according to the “Situation Update for COVID-19” on the MDH website. A total of 24,675 of these patients no longer need isolation. The state’s total deaths from COVID-19 stood at 1,236, as of June 10.