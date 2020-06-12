Border State Bank, soon to be Border Bank: Fresh new face….same community bank!

The public and customers of Border State Bank will see the bank’s brand be refreshed June 8 through June 15.

The brand refresh has been in the works for over a year and includes a modification of the name from Border State Bank to – Border Bank. In addition, the bank is unveiling a fresh new logo that pays tribute to the bank’s heritage and deep roots, while celebrating the bank’s growth; and adding a tagline that honors the bank’s customers and the communities the bank serves. …Customer First. Community Focused.

“We are growing and changing along with our customers and we’ve expanded our footprint into North Dakota. Don’t worry, we’re still a long way from Wall Street. Border Bank is the same bank our communities and customers have grown to trust, but with a fresh new face,” stated David Felch, CEO of Border Bank.

Border State Bank was established in 1935 and has nine branches throughout Minnesota, including Coon Rapids, Greenbush, Thief River Falls, Middle River, Badger, Roseau, Baudette, International Falls and Clearbrook. In addition, the holding company for Border Bank – Border Bancshares, Inc, owns Union State Bank in Fargo, North Dakota. An official merger is planned for December 2020.