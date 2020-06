Advertisement for Bids The City of Williams is seeking bids for renting of the field near and around the sewer ponds. Successful bidder will be responsible for the haying and removal of baled hay in a timely manner as weather permits. Bids can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to: City of Williams – Bids PO Box 98 Williams, MN 56623 Bids must be received no later than noon on June 29th.