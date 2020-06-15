Dennis W. Dahlin, 65, of Euclid, MN passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Dennis Wayne Dahlin was born on January 26, 1955 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Orville and Marjorie (Cariveau) Dahlin. Dennis grew up in the Euclid area and graduated from Fisher High School with the Class of 1974. On August 26, 2000 he was united in marriage to Laurel Stensrud at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Euclid, MN. Dennis was self-employed with Dahlin Brothers Incorporated, a company he formed with his brother Keith. After they retired from farming, Dennis continued to blade and maintain local township roads and perform other road construction jobs. He owned and operated his road grader for 46 years. Dennis loved his family, his Labrador Retrievers, Minnesota Vikings Football, and attending toy shows across the United States. His fondest memories as a child growing up were of being on the road with his family while his father ran jobs for his construction company.

Family members of Dennis include his wife of 19 years, Laurel Dahlin of Euclid, MN; brother Keith (Diane) Dahlin of Euclid, MN; niece Angie (Joe) Marcotte; and nephews, Steven (Janelle) Dahlin, Kevin (Stacy) Dahlin and Kyle (Jess) Dahlin. He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

**Mass will be live-streamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s Facebook Page**

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior to Mass on Thursday at the Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

