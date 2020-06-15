Donald G. McFarlane, 99

Donald G. McFarlane passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at the LakeWood Care Center in Baudette at the age of 99.

Don was born on September 8, 1920 in rural Williams, MN (Zippel Township) to Hazel (Block) and George McFarlane. He attended school and started working at a young age driving dump-truck. He serviced in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He and Carol (Bruber), the love of his life, were married on July 26, 1947. He worked for a time in the steel mills in Illinois, before moving back to Lake of the Woods county to farm with his father. In addition to farming, Donald worked for the Marvin Elevation in Baudette until his retirement at the age of 62.

Donald enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, cutting firewood, fishing, Sunday picnics at the beach and, most of all, spending time with his family! He will be remembered as a man of strong faith and his love for the Lord!

He is survived by his children, Sherry (Dewayne) Kliewer of West Linn, OR, Lane (Ron) Heagy of Cathlamet, WA, Craig (Kimberlie) of Warroad, Kent (Brenda) of Warroad, daughter-in-law, Rhonda McFarlane, Reed (Blanche) of Baudette and Bradley of Cass Lake, MN; 21 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol in 2009; sons, Carter and Hugh; 3 infant daughters, Donetta, Linnea and Launa; sisters, Nina Johnson, Audrey Redling and Marlys Magle; and an infant brother.

A public graveside service with social distancing will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 12 noon at Hillside Cemetery in Zippel Township of rural Baudette; with military honors by the Baudette Veterans Ceremonial Squad. A private family service is held at the Pitt Community Church. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com