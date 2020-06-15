Doris Carlson, 92
Doris Carlson, 92, of Fargo, North Dakota and formerly of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Villa Maria Care Center in Fargo on May 30, 2020. Funeral services are pending with Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.
