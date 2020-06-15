Public Hearing Notice/Lake of the Woods County (Minn.) Board

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT / PLANNING COMMISSION There will be a Lake of the Woods County Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission hearing on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the County Government Center in Baudette, Minnesota. The Board may also be conducting lot viewals on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, starting at approximately 4:45 p.m. The Board will consider the following request: Dennis Sobolik Lot 2, Block 1, Boundary Commission Plat No. 1 in Section Eight (8), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West – Parcel ID 14.53.01.020 Publish June 17, 2020

Applicant is requesting an addition that will not meet the required seventy-five (75) foot setback from Lake of the Woods. Lake of the Woods is a General Development Lake.