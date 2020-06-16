Badger (Minn.) School Board Proceedings/May 11, 2020

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, May 11, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM in the Zoom or Gymnasium (room change for extra COVID-19 social-distancing space). 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 1. 1. Pledge of Allegiance 1. 2. Opening Statement by Board Chair Regarding General Process for Remote School Board Meeting During COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic School Closure 1. 3. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. 1. 4. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee, Ryan Bergeron, and Jandi VonEndeVisitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda of the May 11, 2020 Regular Board meeting as presented/amended. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of April 13, 2020. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by ____________________ to approve the payment of bills check #60212 through check #60273 for a total of $56,926.02 as listed and Voided Check #60220. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 6. Additional Agenda Items 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report (as requested by Board in previous fiscal year, document is provided on a monthly basis). 7. 1. b. Preliminary notification of future FMLA request from Special Education Teacher for October 26, 2020 to January 8, 2021 (subject to change). 7. 1. c. Recommendation for Buildings & Grounds Supervisor position. Interviews of candidates were conducted April 22-24 by the interview team of Jim Christianson, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Kevin Ricke and Stacey Warne. Striker Hasson is the recommendation for hire – agenda item 9.4 7. 1. d. Recommendation for Transportation Director position. Interviews of candidates were conducted April 27-28 by the interview team of Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Kevin Ricke, Jeramy Swenson and Stacey Warne. Thomas Dostal is the recommendation for hire – agenda item 9.5 7. 1. e. Virtual National FCCLA Advancers: Brooke VonEnde, Greta Lee, Hailey VonEnde (first alternate)Expenses down substantially. Expenses for Nationals usually run between $10,000-$14,000. This year the only expense is a $55 registration fee for each participant. 7. 1. f. BoardBook: Training for upgraded “BoardBook Premier” to be scheduled 7. 1. g. Notice to County Auditor of School Board Election needs to be sent at least 53 days before the election on November 3rd which means the attachment needs to be sent by September 11. We will have 3 School Board Seats open this year. We also need to indicate any other proposed school-related vote questions to be voted on. 7. 1. h. Baccalaureate: 7:00pm Wednesday, May 13 via Zoom 7. 1. i. Graduation Commencement Ceremony: 2pm Sunday, May 17thMember Isane asked if the students could read their speeches live? Mr. Ricke said yes, but when asked the students wanted to record their speeches ahead of time. Parents Jandi VonEnde asked if the students could walk in front one-by-one and get their diploma when their name is called? Superintendent Ricke indicated yes. Member Isane asked what would happen if we didn’t follow guidelines? Superintendent Ricke said that that we must in our best effort follow the guidelines in place by MDE. The Roseau County Sherriff will also be present. 7. 1. j. THANK A TEACHER: National Teacher Day Tuesday, May 5. Never has essential role of our Teachers been more realized and appreciated as they strive to work with students from a distance! 7. 1. k. RECOMMENDATION ATTACHED. Old Business Request to explore establishing a Badger Substitute Shuttle Driver Pay different from regular Badger Shuttle Route Pay in the future (Unfinished Business due to lack of need during COVID-19 Pandemic School Closure).Member Hauger asked how much that would increase our cost? Superintendent Ricke indicated it would increase $20 to $25.75 per hour. Member Hauger asked how many trips per year are there so we can determine the overall increase for the school year Member Swenson indicated that GMR normally handles the shuttle and that Badger only covers is GMR cannot. Its not often and the increase would be small. Member Isane also asked if the amount should be per hour instead of per trip. Superintendent Ricke said no as the shuttle to Greenbush and back takes less than 1 hour. Member Swenson also suggested not having back pay and making the change effective for next school year. 7. 1. l.7. 1. m Old Business Previous Request to explore additional compensation for Selected Special Education Paraprofessionals for intense personal care and/or subjection to higher stress physical or emotional environment as determined by the District in the future.Member Swenson asked where the school was at with moving the classrooms around. Superintendent Ricke indicated that having Preschool and Kindergarten next to each other could cause a traffic jam. He also indicated several classes may need to move and exchange rooms which include preschool, Grade 2, Grade 3, Possibly Grade 6, and Business. Member Hauger asked if noise was the issue where the preschool is now? Member Isane indicated the issue was more so the bathroom. Member Isane said that he would like to leave this process up to the staff, instead of the School Board telling them which classrooms they need to move to. The Badger Education Association will need to come up with a plan that they are happy with and bring it to the School Board for approval. Superintendent Ricke indicated that they should be able to have a plan put together within the next two weeks. 7. 2. Dean of Students 7. 2. a. Student Enrollment 7. 2. b. Master Teacher and Course SY2020-2021 Schedule for Grades 7-12 7. 2. c. Membership Renewal with the Minnesota State High School League for SY2020-2021 is agenda item 9.6 7. 3. Business Manager 7. 4. Graduation Ceremony Plan within COVID-19 Guidelines released Friday, May 8 8. Reports 8. 1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger to accept Cash Report through April 30, 2020 subject to audit. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 8. 2. Accept Donations: NONE RECEIVED IN APRIL9. Proposed Resolutions May 11, 2020 9. 1. Accept Teacher Resignation: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to accept resignation from Katie Schaan, Elementary Third Grade Teacher. Yes-No Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. Sincere thank you for 4 years of service and best wishes with future career endeavors. 9. 2. Approve Advertising for Elementary Teacher: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal to approve advertising for a Full-Time Elementary Teacher for SY2020-2021. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 9. 3. Approve Advertising for Long-Term Special Education Teacher Sub: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to approve advertising for a Special Education Teacher Long-Term Substitute for October 26, 2020 to January 8, 2021 (subject to change). Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 9. 4. Approve the hire for Buildings & Grounds Supervisor: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve hiring Striker Hasson as Head Custodian/Buildings & Grounds Supervisor/Maintenance Supervisor. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 9. 5. Approve the hire for Transportation Director: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve hiring Thomas Dostal as Transportation Director/Head of Transportation/Lead Bus Driver. Yes-No Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal ABSTAIN, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 9. 6. Adopt Resolution for Membership Renewal with the MSHSL: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to renew Membership in the Minnesota State High School League for SY2020-2021 and hereby adopts the Constitutions, Bylaws, Rules and Regulations of said League and all amendments thereto as the same as are published in the latest edition of the League’s Official Handbook. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 9. 7. Approve Shuttle Bus Driver Pay Rates (Activity/Athletic and Academic Class Period): A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve $25.75 for Activity/Athletic Shuttle Bus Driver pay for either the Pre-Practice Trip or the Post-Practice Trip as of January 1, 2020 and $26.85 for Academic Class Period and Activity/Athletic Shuttle Bus Driver Pay Rate for next SY2020-2021. Yes- Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson.No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a yes vote. 10. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 8:44 P.M. U.C.Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- June 8, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (June 17, 2020)