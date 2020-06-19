Leave a Comment

LuVerne Eugene Hagen was born in Ross Township of Roseau County on February 5, 1930 to Clifford and Grace (Johnson) Hagen. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Badger High School in 1948.

LuVerne loved hunting, fishing, berry picking, dancing, playing cards, and shakin’ dice at Twin’s Corner Cafe with friends over breakfast. But his favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends.

LuVerne married June Johnson on November 19, 1949 at Our Redeemer’s Church in Badger, MN and they lived in Badger.

His first job was working in the mines on the Iron Range. He drove school bus and also spent time logging at the Northwest Angle before starting work at Polaris. He joined the Polaris race team and the highlight of his racing career was winning the Sault Ste Marie I-500 in 1972 on his 42nd birthday, along with teammates Stan and Doug Hayes. Most of his working career was spent milking cows and grain farming with his dad, Clifford and son, Lonnie. He retired from farming and moved to Badger until moving to Valley Home Memory Care unit in Thief River Falls, MN. He resided there for 2-1/2 years.

Clifford passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls, MN surrounded by his family at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 11 days. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh!

He is survived by six children, Lorinda (Tom) Peterson of Kandiyohi, MN, Lonnie Hagen of Badger, MN, Vicki (Tom) Hoveson of Strathcona, MN, Sherry Wahl of Greenbush, MN, Rhonda (Jeff) Fevold, of Roseau, Vandra Lorenson of Greenbush, MN; sister Lila (Steve) Kamish of Casper, WY; ten grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Clifford; sisters Lois Dyke, Jeanne Johnson; brother, Glen Hagen; brother-in-law Larry Dyke.

Blessed be his memory.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 10:30 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. A visitation with social distancing will be on Sunday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 family service at Helgeson’s. Interment will be at the Badger City Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com