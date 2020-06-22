AllenLee Cormier, 43

Allen Lee Cormier, 43 of Bemidji, MN peacefully passed away at his home in Bemidji, MN. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Reverend Caitlin Jensen Officiating. Visitation will be held start in at 12:00 noon until the time of service following all of Minnesota and CDC guidelines. Burial will be held at Huntly Cemetery near Middle River, MN. Allen Lee Cormier was born September 22, 1976 at Karlstad, MN son of Cynthia Cormier. He was raised at Karlstad where he also attended school at Tri County graduating in 1995. Allen then resided in Strandquist where he was known to help anyone who needed. He worked at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, MN and also at Northern Pride in Thief River Falls. Allen also worked for Langass House Movers which he was very proud to be a part of. In December of 2012 he moved to Bemidji where he was employed at the Walmart and most recently for Lueken’s Grocery Store. Allen enjoyed fishing with family and friends, listening to country music, phone calls to family and friends, going to Bingo with Wendy, scratch off lottery tickets, a cold can of Mountain Dew and would offer a can to anyone. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Allen is survived by his siblings Linda Cormier of St. Cloud, MN, Travis (Christina) Cormier of Duluth, MN and Jesse (Jennifer) Cormier of Lake Bronson, MN; nephews Samuel Pede, and Samuel Hanson; uncle LeRay (Cindy) Cormier of Drayton, ND, aunt Elsie (Howard) Norman of Duluth, MN; along with many cousins and other family and friends. Allen is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia, grandparents, aunts Caroline, JoAnn, uncle Adrian, cousin Amanda. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com Johnson Funeral Service