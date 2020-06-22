Floyd Calvin Holm, 89, of Ada, Minnesota, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Floyd was born May 27, 1931, in Halstad, Minnesota, to Anton and Pearl Holm. He grew up on his family farm and graduated from Halstad High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Army following graduation and served his country for two years, much of the time in Germany.

When he returned, he began working for Nelson and Rasmusson Plumbing Company in Ada. In the early 1970s, he purchased the company and renamed it Holm Plumbing.

Floyd was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at his home church, Concordia Lutheran in Hendrum Township, Norman County.

On June 20, 1959, he married Joyce Bergman at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ada.

Floyd served as Church Treasurer for more than 50 years and was on the Church Council at Zion. He also served the community of Ada as a City Council member and was a longtime member of the Ada Volunteer Fire Department.

Floyd his survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce, of Ada. He is also survived by a sister Shirley (Ronald) Rasmusson of Ada and brother-in-law, Rollin (Julie) Bergman of East Grand Forks.

Niece Patricia Rasmusson, nephews Marc Bergman, Paul (Kari) Bergman and John Bergman survive him as do his great-nephew and niece Sullivan and Scout Bergman.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents.

A family service was held for Floyd Holm at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with interment at the Ada City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rollin, Marc, Paul and John Bergman. Honorary Pallbearers were Past and Present members of the Ada Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements were with Fredrickson Funeral Home in Ada, Minnesota.