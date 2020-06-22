Greenbush Middle River (Minn.) School Proceedings/May 18, 2020

Greenbush Middle River School Independent School District 2683 Regular Meeting – 7:30 PM School Library Greenbush, MN 56726 May 18, 2020 1. Call to Order at 7:42 P.M. 2. Roll Call Attendance: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt, Kurt Stenberg, Carrie Jo Howard, Allison Harder, Joe Melby ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Mary Stauffenecker, Leah Hasson, Ryan Bergeron, Laura Dahl, Brad Dahl, Tina Taus, Tara Kern, Mara Gust, Mary Anderson, Cooky Kujava, Russ Anderson, Mark Stromsodt, Brian Burkel, Stacy Dahl, Supt. Kevin Ricke, Dave Stanelle, Hannah Anderson, Brittany Burkel, Tara Kern 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the agenda of the May 18, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of April 20, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the Special Board Work Session meeting held on May 11, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the payment of bills check #37254 through #37317for a total of $90,635.95 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 7, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to accept the following donations: Anonymous donation to GMR to reduce unpaid meal balance (s) ……………$1,000.00 Central Boiler to FCCLA ………………………. $25.00 [Monsanto] America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by the Bayer Fund as recommended by Steve & Sandy Harder to First Robotics ……………………. $2,500.00 Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 2. First Robotics community service project mentioned in May 9, 2020 Mpls. Star Tribune Newspaper article titled: Minnesota’s high school robotics teams design gear for COVID-19 first responders 9. Old Business 1. Amend the 2020-2021 School Calendar to correct Graduation date for the Class of 2021 The 2020-2021 Academic Calendar Adopted by the Board of Directors in March 2020, had the incorrect date for graduation for the class of 2021. The calendar “Notes” listed the [correct] date for Commencement as May 30, 2021, however, on the calendar per se had Commencement as May 23, 2021. The correct date for Commencement for the Class of 2021q is Sunday, May 30, 2021. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby to Amend the 2020-2021 School Calendar to reflect the accurate date of Graduation for the Class of 2021 Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 2. Review and discussion relating to deficit reduction(s) in the current 2019-2020 school year and 2020-2021 school year. A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to form an “Ad Hoc Committee” to be in place to discuss possibilites of sharing services with other school districts. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes Committee to include members Kilen, Kuznia and Stenberg 10. New Business: 1. Greenbush Middle River School Staffing a. Approve Employment of a licensed Industrial Technology Teacher A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve employment of Mr. John Moore as a licensed Industrial Technology Teacher effective with the 2020-2021 school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes b. Approve resignation of Head Baseball Coach A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia and seconded by Joe Melby to approve the resignation of Mr. Nathan Voll as Head Baseball Coach as per submitted notification to Athletic Director. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 2. Review and Approval of proposed Student Handbook changes for 2020-2021 school year. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve changes to the 2020-2021 Greenbush Middle River Student Handbook as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 3. Pay-out options for end-of-year compensation for Spring Activity Coaches and Advisors A motion was made by Shane Kile and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve compensation for Coaches and Advisors as Option 3 indicates. Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 4. Renewal of membership in the Minnesota State High School League A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to renew membership in the Minnesota State High School League Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Notice of School Election forwarded to HOME COUNTY Auditor b. School Meals during Distance Learning Period: March 18 to present 11,028 2. Principal a. GMR Art Teacher receipent of NW MN Arts Council Grant b. End of the School Year Events & Activities (including Commencement) 12. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Allison Harder to adjourn the meeting Roll Call Vote: Kilen –Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Howard – Yes, Harder – Yes, Melby – Yes 13. Communications (June 25, 2020)