William C. Conley, 69

Born January 19, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN. Brings us great sadness to share our dads sudden passing June 19, 2020 peacefully in his home in Williams, MN. Bill loved life to the fullest, he deeply loved all of those around him and cherished his children son Nolan (Molly), daughter Courtney (Josh) and beloved grandkids Adelaine and Evan. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Margaret (Jaeger) Conley, sister Margaret, brother Mike. Survived by sister Mary and brothers Patrick (Patricia) and Tom (Donna) and many precious nieces and nephews. Our dad had many wonderful friends from Lake of the Woods through the Twin Cities down to Floral City where he wintered. He will be greatly missed, until we meet again dad… Service information to follow at a later date.