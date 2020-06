Advertisement for Bids The City of Williams is seeking bids for the construction of a shower/toilet house in the Williams City Park. Bids will be accepted until noon on July 3rd. Please contact the Williams City Clerk for plans and information. Bids can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to City of Williams – Bids PO Box 98 Williams, MN 56623 Publish June 24, July 1, 2020