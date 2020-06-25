Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… A big week of walleyes on LOW. Fish being caught around the lake. A lot of fish on the south shore right now near the Lighthouse Gap and Pine Island. Get out a few miles and watch electronics. Lots of fish from 5′ – 32′ of water. Walleyes have the feedbag on. Morris Point Gap, Zippel Bay, Long Point and Rocky Point anglers all reporting good catches. Two main techniques, drifting with a snelled spinner with a crawler or leech and jigging with a frozen shiner or fathead are go to. Gold / pink / glow red / glow white all working well. Anglers catching plenty of eaters with larger slots and trophy walleyes. Pike and some jumbo perch in the mix as well.

On the Rainy River… Smallmouth bass bite good in rocky areas, around bridges and current breaks. Pike are also active cruising in bays, bay mouths and current breaks. Walleyes hanging out in 15-25′ and being caught with a jig and minnow or trolling crankbaits. Sturgeon anglers looking forward to sturgeon fishing reopening on July 1st. A great population of sturgeon in the river.

Up at the NW Angle… Until the US / Canada border opens, guests can travel across the lake and stay in MN waters. Check with your favorite NW Angle resort for options.

Good walleye fishing again this week. Some walleyes shallow in 4-10′ around sandy and rocky areas being caught with spinners / crawlers and crankbaits. Other schools of walleyes hanging out deeper adjacent to shoreline breaks and reefs. Pike, jumbo perch and smallmouth bass showing up as well. A complete list of lodging available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging