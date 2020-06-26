City of Greenbush reviews Main Street North construction project options

The City of Greenbush engineer, Widseth, Smith, Nolting, gave the city five different project options related to its 2020 Main Street North project, but the city decided to not make a decision on any options during its June 15 meeting via Zoom.

As part of the project’s report of feasibility, the city received the costs of these options—ranging from as high as $980,000 to as low as $46,000— and info related to the assessments of these options. Given the amount of info it had received and the need to update its assessment policy as it relates to these project options, the city chose to table a decision on options until next month.

The project work includes replacing existing cast iron water mains with new PVC water mains and street reconstruction or mill and overlay. Work would take place on Main Street North from Highway 11 to County Road Four.

As for assessments, according to the City of Greenbush’s Assessment Policy, the city would take on 60 percent of the total project costs and the benefitted properties 40 percent of the costs. This policy currently doesn’t apply to the final two options.

“I’ll be honest. Just getting this and (not) having had a chance to even absorb it, I’m a little kind of swamped,” Sather said after the city’s engineer presented the report of feasibility. “… I’m still just trying to absorb this, so I apologize if I’m not asking questions.”

Dustin Fanfulik, representing the city’s engineer, Widseth, Smith, Nolting, said that was fine.

“There’s a lot of information in there too, obviously, with the kind of different options that have been proposed,” Fanfulik said. “So that’s perfectly fine. And if you guys need some time to think about it too, that’s fine as well.”

Fanfulik mentioned how the city is far enough ahead of schedule with this project that if it had to delay it a month, it would still be fine. City Clerk Anita Locken also commented on this issue.

“You can accept the feasibility report at another meeting too,” Locken said. “It doesn’t have to be done the day that you receive the report.”

Sather asked how council felt about it before saying, “I just feel like in order to make the best informed (decision), I just (would) like to be able to look at it a little bit more because there’s a lot of dollars here.”

Council member Eric Etherington supported holding off on making a decision for another month, as did council member Dennis Filer.

“This is a large project and a lot of dollars both for the city and what’s going to be assessed to those that are along this project as well,” Etherington said.

Locken pointed out how the largest issue for the council to think about until its next meeting is how it would like to access this project. The city’s current assessment policy, she explained, does not address reconstruction or mill and overlay.

“We’ve covered mill and overlay 100 percent for the last 10 years. We haven’t done a reconstruction yet,” Locken said. “So that’s something that council, if you want to change it and assess any of that, we’ll have to amend our assessment policy before we move forward.”

