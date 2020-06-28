Charley Shimpa, 88

Charley Shimpa was born on March 30, 1932 in Barnett Twp, near Greenbush to the late John and Katie (Kaml) Shimpa. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith and attended school in Barnett Twp. Following school Charley worked on his family’s farm. Charley was united in marriage to Bernice Hanson on June 27, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Badger and they made their home on their farm where they had dairy, beef and sheep and worked in small grain. He also worked in turkeys, Polaris Industries for a short time, and ran Caterpillar for Herb and Chinny Reese in the fall when he wasn’t farming. Bernice passed away in 2012 and Charley continued to make his home on the farm before entering LifeCare assisted living in 2014 and later LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2019 where he passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 88 years, 2 months and 20 days.
Charley enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV riding and playing cards, especially Wist.
Charley is survived by his son Mark (Monica) Shimpa of Greenbush, daughter Marla (Dean) Tucker of Glencoe, Minn., one brother Theodore Shimpa of Roseau, and two brothers-in-law Russel Hanson of Strathcona and Roger Hanson of Middle River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernice, sons Kevin and Ronald Shimpa, brothers George and John Shimpa, and brother-in-law Wallace Hanson.
Charley’s family would like to wish a very special thank you to the LifeCare Greenbush Manor staff for the wonderful care they gave Charley and family and friends for their love and support.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fr. George Noel presiding. Pat Larson was the Pianist playing Hymns “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”. Charley’s Casketbearers were Dean Tucker, Mike Walsh, Charles Kaml, Roger Hanson, Barton Adams and Grant Adams.
Visitation was held after 6 PM, Tuesday, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM, at the church. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.
Interment services were held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in Greenbush.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com