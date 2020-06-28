Gene A. Didrikson, 61

Funeral services following MN Health Dept. guidelines for Gene A. Didrikson were held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church in Badger, Minn. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment was held at Nannestad Cemetery in Badger, Minn. Gene Allen Didrikson passed away on June 22, 2020 at LifeCare Manor in Roseau, Minn., at the age of 61. Gene was born in Roseau on November 2, 1958 to George and Dorothy (Pesek) Didrikson. He attended school in Badger and Roseau, graduating from Roseau High School in 1977. Gene worked on the farm and also drove truck for various companies. He enjoyed hunting deer with the family and socializing out at all the camps in the area. He loved to watch western and action movies and TV shows. He enjoyed going to the casino and traveling all around the country. Gene is survived by his daughter Kassandra Didrikson (Donnie Frisk); grandchildren Dustyn and Heidi Frisk; siblings Gerald (Sherri) Didrikson, Kimberly (Bruce) Russell, and Kay (Duane) Naatz. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sadie Didrikson; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.