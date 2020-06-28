Marisa Ann Rasmusson, 48

Marisa Ann Rasmusson was born in Kingman, Ariz., on July 26, 1971. In 1972 the family moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and in 1985 they moved to Greenbush, Minn. While still in school she was a member of Roseau County 4-H for several years and enjoyed that very much. In 1990 she became the Roseau County Dairy Princess and after graduating from Greenbush High School she spent two weeks working at the Dairy booth at the Minnesota State Fair representing Roseau County.

In 1991 Marisa moved to New Jersey, N.Y., for a short time. After that she moved back to Minnesota, settling in Ada, Minn. While living there she had two children, Brody and Codi. When the kids were very young she moved to Badger, Minn., where she had a variety of jobs. The one she liked the most was working at the coop in Badger where she got to see a lot of people and have some good laughs. She had a special love of animals, especially dogs and cats. Marisa lost her best friend, Rick, in 2017. She will be happy to be reunited with him but will also miss the birth of her first grandchild.

Marisa is survived by her children Brody Rasmusson and Codi Rasmusson; her mother Sharon Rasmusson; sister Thedy (Jim) Bergsnev; brother Ken Rasmusson; nieces and nephews Courtney, Justin, Jacie, Jevan and Mia; special foster family Rhoda and Albert Gust, Shawn, Shannon, Steve Gust; nieces and nephews Hunter, Gunner, Jace, Shaina, Trustin, Shyanne, and Ella; and special friend Kara Rinde. She was preceded in death by her father, sister, and several aunts and cousins.

A public visitation with MN State guidelines will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Family/Friends sharing time at 7 PM. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com