Proceedings Roseau County Board of Commissioners/June 9, 2020

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JUNE 9, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. John Horner attended through WebEx. Staff present were Joleen Kezar and Rich Gross. Others attending through WebEx were Jeff Pelowski, Martie Monsrud, Brian Ketring, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Liz Lund, Chris Stauffer, Cindy Tangen, Mike Trinka, and Sandi Weiland. APPROVAL OF AGENDA The Board approved the Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski noted that the AMC District 3 Meeting, scheduled for June 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., will be held via WebEx; the Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., June 16, 2020, (Board consensus was not to hold a Special Board Meeting in conjunction with this meeting); and, the June 16, 2020, Social Services Board Meeting was rescheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $234,320.66 CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the May 26, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the June 2, 2020, Special Meeting Board Proceedings; approved a Payroll Change request for the Veteran Services Officer, (annual step increase — 7F to 7G), effective June 24, 2020; and, approved the hire of Heidi Olson as a regular full-time Social Worker, (Grade 8, Step C), effective June 15, 2020. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) – Team EPIC, Northwest Community Action, Roseau County Dani Wolf, Team EPIC Coordinator, requested Board approval of a MOU between Team EPIC, Northwest Community Action, and Roseau County effective throughout the awarded Drug Free Communities Grant period, (December 30, 2020 to September 30, 2025). Following discussion, the Board approved the MOU. COVID-19 Situation Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update for the Board; including, positive COVID-19 cases in Roseau County has increased to five, with none of the new cases being contracted from within the County; the number of cases in Pennington County has gone up due to a contracting company working at Digi-Key; compliance with mask wearing and social distancing has diminished; and, the State of MN has increased their testing and contact tracing capabilities. Commissioner Committee Reports (May 26 – June 9, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Tax Court Committee; Ditch 9 Landowners Meeting; Roseau River Watershed Board; Highway Department Meeting regarding the Mickelson Bridge. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Northwest Emergency Communications Board Grants Workgroup; Roseau City Council; Roseau Community; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Blue Ribbon Governance Panel; Emergency Management Pandemic Response; Special County Board; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; AMC Finance Committee; Judicial Branch/AMC Jury Trial Workgroup; Roseau County/LifeCare Public Health Committee; AMC Public Safety Policy Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Minnesota Rural Counties Executive Committee; Tax Court Committee; Ditch 9 Landowners Meeting; Special County Board. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Northwest Regional Development Commission. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 9:05 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (July 1, 2020)