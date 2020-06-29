Dennis Russell Will, 78

Dennis Russell Will died on June 25, 2020 at his home in Dell Grove Township. He was 78 years old. His death was not due to COVID-19.

Dennis was born to Russell and Tillie (Vratisovsky) Will in Montevideo, MN. As a child he lived in Williams, MN (Long Point) and attended Prosper School until high school where he attended William High School and Northwestern School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN, graduating in 1960. He was united in marriage to Carol Diane (Huerd) Will in Williams, MN on January 13, 1962. Dennis and Carol lived in Williams (Long Point), MN until 1968, then they moved to Holt, MN until 1973. They then moved to Cloverdale, MN until 2000, at which time they moved to Dell Grove Township near Sandstone, MN. Throughout his life Dennis worked as a farmer and a Civil Engineering Technician.

Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outside, cutting wood, family oriented activities, enjoyed fishing and hunting with kids, especially daughters and sons-in-laws, nephews, nieces, brother (in-laws too) and especially his dad.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Tillie Will, In-Laws, Don and Martha Huerd, brothers-in-law, Jack Huerd and Don Huerd Jr., sister-in-law, Nita Huerd, and one great granddaughter.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Diane (nee Huerd) Will, Sandstone MN; his children, Anne (Richy) Anderson of Sandstone, MN, Kathleen (Gerard) Bennett of Willow River, MN, Denice (Mike) Miller of Sandstone MN; 13 beloved grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Ray (Cookie) Will of New London, MN; sister, Lorraine (Mike) Fealy of Alexandria, MN; sisters-in-law, Beverly Huerd of Wyoming, MN, Karen Huerd of Savage, MN, Mary (Les) Baldwin of Roosevelt, MN; brother-in-law, Roger Huerd of Williams, MN and many cherished nieces and nephews.

There will be an outside service at Dennis and Carol’s house (18299 Miller Rd) on July 18th starting at 11 am. A luncheon to follow. Guests may bring their own masks and social distance according to their own comfort level.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com