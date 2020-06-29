Jean Ann Bey, 79

Memorial services are pending for Jean Bey of Baudette.

After a brief illness, Jean Ann Bey of Baudette passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 79.

Jean is survived by her children Tim Bey, Sara (John) Jonassen; her grand children TJ Bey, Jarred (Emily) Jonassen, Rian Jonassen, Kodi Jonassen, Braun Murray, Carie Syverson, Michael Lucek. Jean is proceeded in death by her parents Kenneth and Mary (Mason) Clark, husband John Bey, daughter in law Deborah Bey and granddaughter Brandi Murray.

Jean was born in Beach Grove, Indiana on March 18, 1941 to Kenneth and Mary Clark. She graduated from Central High School in 1959. On December 24, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life John Bey. They were married 55 years. With John being active in the military, she moved various places like Thailand, Italy, California and finally Baudette, Minnesota. Jean worked at Solvay Pharmaceuticals as a receptionist for many years until she retired in 2003.

Jean enjoyed her family, volunteer at Lakewood care center, foster grandparent at Lake of the Woods School. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Red Hat Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, VFW Auxiliary. Jean enjoyed puzzles, crafts, crocheting, watching HGTV and The Food Network. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was immensely proud of them and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.