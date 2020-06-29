Lettie Larter, 85, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Sunday,

April 12, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Lettie Jean Lilja was born to Edwin and Olive Lilja on February 24, 1935 in Caribou Township of Kittson County, Minnesota.



With heavy hearts, LeRoy, her husband of 66 years, Les (Pam), son and Colin (Amanda), grandson wish to thank the neighbors and many other individuals that touched Lettie’s heart and became part of very large extended family.



She is survived by her brother Ronald (Rita) Lilja. Proceeded in death by Marjorie Desch, Esther Underberg, Ted Lilja and Larry Lilja.



A joyous celebration of Lettie’s life will be scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00p.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster, Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding; Janelle Hostrup, organist, Erik Finney and Galen Nordin, duet.