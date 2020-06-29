Mark Hutmacher, 50

Mark Hutmacher, of Karlstad, MN passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN, at the age of 50. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Westaker Free Lutheran Church in Newfolden, MN, with Pastor Kevin Hall and Pastor Phil Rokke officiating. Due to Covid-19, there will be no reception. Burial will follow at the Karlstad Municipal Cemetery in Karlstad, MN. A visitation will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the church. Mark Robert Hutmacher was born in Lakeville, MN, on September 25, 1969, the son of Robert and Catherine (Sheleney) Hutmacher. He grew to adulthood in Lakeville and graduated from Farmington High School in 1988. In December of 1992, Mark and Kristi Senum started dating after meeting at Grist Mill in Lakeville, where they both worked. Mark was a quiet, loving man that liked to express his love with sentiments – before their marriage he called into the radio station to have them play their song, “Unchained Melody.” They were united in marriage in February of 1993 at the Minnesota Valley Free Lutheran Church in Lakeville. They were blessed with three sons – Jacob Christian, Matthew Aaron, and Joshua Michael to carry on the Hutmacher name. Mark wanted to raise his family in a quieter community. The family moved to Karlstad in 2005 where they have since resided. Throughout the years, as Mark’s sons got older, he formed a very close bond with each of them – whether they liked it or not. Mark and his boys enjoyed going to old car shows and reminiscing about his old ’62 Chevy Impala. He loved to share his love of music from the 50’s and 60’s with his family. Whether it was bowling, fishing, hunting, gaming, Saturday morning cartoons, Vikings games, catching a football game at Lambeau Field (against his better judgement), or bonfires, Mark enjoyed every minute with his family. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kristi of Karlstad, MN; his sons, Jacob Hutmacher of Thief River Falls, MN, Matthew Hutmacher of Newfolden, MN, and Joshua Hutmacher of Newfolden, MN; sister, Kelly (Jim Pavlick) Hutmacher of Hastings, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ellsworth and Clarice Senum of Karlstad, MN; step-mother, Lois Hutmacher of Browns Valley, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine Hutmacher; uncle, Ronald Hutmacher; and grandparents, Jacob and Anna Hutmacher. Family condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com