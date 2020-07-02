James (Jim) Sorenson, 88

James (Jim) Sorensen, 88 of Baudette, MN passed away June 25th, 2020 peacefully with family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, John, sister Martha, and wife Jytte.

Born July 24th, 1931 in Montreal, Canada to Louis and Ellen (Nielsen) Sorensen of Coppenhagen, Denmark. He lived in Copenhagen, Denmark until 1958 when he came to the United States and became a US Citizen shortly thereafter.

Jim completed two years at Dunwoody Institute in Mechanics. His career included 35 years as a mechanic. Northside Mercury Honeywell, Mercedes in Fairbanks, Alaska and Wigwam Resort on Lake of the Woods. He was also very active in the Danish Club in Minneapolis.

He was a caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always helping others out.

Jim loved a Danish smorgasbord and a Aquavit to “SKOL” with. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, and helping with work on their cars.

Jim is survived by daughter Nina (Tom) Briggs of Baudette, MN and Tina (Brad) Lund of Breezy Point, MN; grandchildren Garrett Ravndalen, Roosevelt, MN, Bryce (Cassie) Ravndalen, Roosevelt, MN, and Gloria (Gregory) Manley Atlanta, GA; and great-grandchild, Paislie Ravndalen.

Celebration of his life will be a small family gathering held on his 89th birthday July 24th, 2020.