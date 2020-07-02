Ronald Robert Johnson, 65

Ronald Robert Johnson was born October 3rd, 1954 in Warroad, MN to Robert Johnson and Ione (Remillard) Carlson.

Ron graduate from Williams High School in 1972. He was married to Linda Butler in October 1972. From this marriage came three children: Robert, Traci and Katherine. In 2007, Ron married Geraldine Nelson.

Ron started his career in construction at a young age alongside his father, Robert. He continued this profession throughout his life. Ron also drove truck for Marvin windows and purchased his own truck in 1993. After his trucking career, he worked for Strata running heavy equipment until his retirement in 2014. In 2000, Ron along with his brother, Richard, and Ray Pederson, purchased the Nite Hawk Club in Roosevelt which they owned and ran for 16 years. They were known as “two wood ticks and the city slicker.” In 2012, Ron received a second chance at life when he received a liver from a donor on the eastern coast of the U.S.

Ron enjoyed all things outdoors: hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and camping. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed attending their activities and cheering them when he was able. He also enjoyed watching and discussing the Minnesota Twins with his mom, Ione.

Ronald Robert Johnson passed away in the early morning hours of March 14th, 2020 in Kansas City, MO with Katie and Nick by his side. He was 65 years old.

Ron is survived by his children Rob (Brooke) Johnson of Roseau, Traci Grondahl of Hibbing, and Katie (Nick) Dall of Easton, Kansas. Grandchildren Bryce Grondahl, Karlee Grondahl, Emma Boris, Abby Boris, Garett Dall, Olivia Grondahl, Ella Dall, and Keane Johnson. Mother Ione Carlson. Siblings Richard (Virginia) Johnson, Roberta (Arlyn) Stewart, Randie (Renee) Johnson, Roselyn (Don) Moyer. Step siblings Sybil Arrington, Teresa Carlson, Sharon Carlson and Mary Carlson. Many Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Robert Johnson, sister Wanda Johnson, step-father Bennie Carlson and step-brother Andy Carlson

A memorial service following MN Guidelines will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Union Congregational Church in Warroad. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM. Interment will be at a later time. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com