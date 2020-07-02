Roseau County records multiple cases of COVID-19

Roseau County, June 29, 2020 — LifeCare Public Health is reporting the seventh, eighth and ninth cases of COVID-19 in Roseau County. Notably, these cases were identified through the use of a Rapid Screening Test for COVID-19 which gives test results immediately. The use of this rapid test allowed LifeCare Public Health to begin immediate notification of known contacts to request that they isolate and quarantine to prevent further spread of COVID-19 throughout Roseau County and/or the surrounding area.

Recently, LifeCare Public Health and Roseau County Emergency Management developed a set of strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Roseau County and surrounding areas. Roseau County has access to ample COVID-19 testing and LifeCare Public Health has been given the ability to follow up immediately to positive COVID cases. Identification and notification of contacts with a COVID positive person has greatly reduced the amount of time between a resident testing positive and LifeCare Public Health intervention.

Prior to this, testing resources and the ability to be able to respond immediately after a positive testing notification was not available. “Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is dependent on being able to identify and isolate those who have had contact with COVID positive residents.” said Julie Pahlen, LifeCare Public Health Director. “However, this doesn’t mean that residents of Roseau County should stop complying with social distancing and masking recommendations.”

Recent surges in cases across Minnesota have been within populations of 20-30 year old who have not been complying with social distancing or masking recommendations while in social situations.

Links to COVID-19 information are posted on the LifeCare Medical Center website www.lifecaremedicalcenter.org or on the Minnesota Department of Health website www.health.state.mn.us

Note: The total number of confirmed cases in Roseau County has increased to 10, according to the July 2 Minnesota Department of Health updated case numbers.

One can also visit the page1publications.com homepage, which provides links to official COVID-19 pages at the city, county, state, and national levels.