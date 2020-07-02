Stephen Cornell LaValls, 71

Stephen Cornell LaValla passed away on June 19, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born in Williams, MN on February 13, 1949 to Fabian and Mae (McGuire) Lavalla, the youngest of twelve children. He attended school in Williams, graduating from high school in 1968. In January, 1969, he enlisted in the US Navy and served until his honorable discharge in October, 1970.

On November 18, 1995 Stephen and Kim Cogswell were united in marriage in Bloomingon, MN. He worked as a machine press operator for Honeywell, Inc. in Golden Valley, MN for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was an avid crossword puzzle solver, and loved Westerns. He was a member of the American Legion Club 371 and VFW Post 4930.

Stephen is survived by his sons Darren (Brenda) Johnson of Lino Lakes, MN and Barry (Cheri) Cogswell of Oakdale, MN; daughter Shelly Johnson of Lakeville, MN; grandchildren Brianna, Gavin, Dylan; brothers John LaValla of Cottonwood, AZ and Roger (Cindy) LaValla of Metamora, MI; sisters Gloria (Darrel) Baade of Baudette, MN and Cece (Richard) Norton of International Falls, MN; and many special relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fabian and Mae; brother David LaValla; sisters Olive Dawley, Marie Palm, Lorraine Albrecht, Lois Boomgaarden, Barbara Heaton and Shirlee Bannert.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Sanford Bemidji staff and CHI Lakewood in Baudette for their kindness and care, and to sisters Gloria, Cece, and Kari for their support and calls.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the family farm on August 15, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.