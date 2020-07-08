Business Spotlight – Spilde Construction

“I like meeting with different customers and getting to know them. I like coming up with creative ways to solve problems. It’s also really satisfying to take a customer’s idea and make it a reality for them. My favorite projects so far have been home building. I like the entire process – starting with a bare piece of land and ending with the detailed finish work.”

So stated Brett Spilde, owner of Spilde Construction, in regard to what he enjoys about his work.

Spilde started his business in March of 2009. His first jobs included working for Wiktel with the Nordhem remodel and at DK Farms, which included a remodel of a house and various farm buildings.

“It was a big decision to become self-employed, and it certainly wasn’t easy the first few years…I’m grateful Wiktel and DK Farms took a chance on me,” Spilde commented.

Spilde Construction offers a wide range of services. In describing them, Brett explained, “Our crew can build homes, shops, and cabins. We can remodel any room and specialize in kitchens and bathrooms. We replace windows, doors, siding, decks – you name it! One new service that we are excited about is that we are now vendors for flooring, countertops, and custom cabinets. I have samples for a wide range of flooring in my office.”

Spilde employs three men. Travis Hjelle has been with him for four years, Jake Hasson for three years and Jaacks Spilde for two summers.

“I am fortunate to have skilled workers that I can trust. There are days when our line of work can be tough, but we still manage to laugh once in a while,” commented Spilde.

Read the full article in the July 9 issue of the North Star News