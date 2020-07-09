Greenbush Fourth of July Celebration Goes On

The celebration began on July 2 with a “Thursdays in the Park” meal of Taco-in-a-Bag at the Welcome Park sponsored by the Women of Today.

On Friday, July 3, Groovy Grub Food Truck served at Up North Treasures and Gifts. Also that day, Border Bank served freeze pops at its Greenbush location parking lot. The day concluded with annual Fourth of July Fireworks at dusk hosted by the City of Greenbush at the Greenbush Race Park. The grandstands were not open to the public for this event, as people enjoyed the show from their vehicles. The area experienced a short period of rain before the show, but not enough to halt the event.

On Saturday, July 4, the annual parade took place. Due to the rainy weather, the Fourth of July Parade started at 10:30 am— 30 minutes after its originally scheduled time. Light rain did fall at times during the event. Residents and staff of LifeCare Greenbush Manor drove through the parade as year’s Grand Marshalls; the parade included 36 entries. This year’s parade route looked different, complying with COVID-19 regulations and allowing for more social distancing. Notably, the parade did not run down the business portion of Main Street.

Following the parade, the Greenbush-Middle River sixth grade class served a take-out meal of a hamburger or hot dog with chips, cookie and a bottled water at the Greenbush Fire Hall. The class sold approximately 175 meals. Also following the parade, the motocross races took place at the Greenbush MX track. The Greenbush Race Park cancelled its racing action that was originally scheduled to take place on July 4.