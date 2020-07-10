Stories from the Kittson County Historical Society

Kittson County Fair

“Our Northwest Corner” 1976 (red book)

The Kittson County Agriculture Society was officially organized on July 21, 1888 and the date for the ﬁrst fair was set for Oct. 5 & 6. The ﬁrst fairgrounds were located a block south of the Swedish Lutheran Church. Here a race track was built and as no money was available for a grandstand, planks set on beer kegs were used for seats. Here horse races were held along with Balloon ascensions, parades and other attractions of the period. In those days a fast-stepping trotter was one of the real at-tractions of the fair.

Later, the fair board voted to purchase property on the west side of Hallock on which the race track had been located and build a grandstand and improve the track.

Over the years the county fair continues to grow and gets “Bigger and Better than ever”.

