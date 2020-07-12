Jerry Anderson, 80, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home in Poppleton Township early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020. Kenneth Jerry Anderson was born February 22, 1940 in McKinley Township of Kittson County to Kenneth and Anne (Leskiw) Anderson. He attended the Lingquist Country school through the 8th grade than completed his education at Lancaster Public School. In his youth, Jerry worked on several area farms before taking a job with Halcrow Cash Supply in Drayton. On October 4, 1958 he was united in marriage to Margaret Bergh at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hallock, Minnesota. The couple settled briefly in Robbin, Minnesota before moving into Drayton. In 1963 Jerry and Marge moved from Drayton back to Lancaster and in 1966 purchased their farm in Poppleton Township. They have resided there for the past 54 years. Jerry did construction work for Roy Benson and Son out of Stephen, Minnesota and after many years he changed careers and began farming full time in 1980. He raised cattle and small grains until 2010 when he semi-retired. Jerry served as Poppleton Township supervisor for nearly 30 years. Jerry enjoyed the farm and was a patient and instructive teacher to his children and grandchildren. He hunted, fished, enjoyed carpentry work and was an enthusiastic Minnesota Twins fan. Family members include his loving wife of 61 years, Marge; children, Tammy (Bruce) Nielsen, Lancaster, Dennis (Elizabeth) Anderson, Lancaster and Carol (Al) Johnson, Lake Bronson, MN; grandchildren, John and Paul Johnson, Zachary Gatheridge, Alyssa Askew, Maddy Anderson, Eric Nielsen and Jennessa Warzecha; great grandchildren, Mila, Avery and Beckett Warzecha, Parker and Eli Askew, Ethan and Liam Johnson and Vivian Johnson; brothers, Robert Anderson, Hallock, Roy Anderson, Lancaster and Glen (Teresa) Anderson also of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Alice; and brothers, James and Walter. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; special music provided by Paul and Eden, Johnson. Casket bearers will be Jerry’s grandchildren. Bring your lawn chairs. Please follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.