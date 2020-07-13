Bruce Norman Johnson, 71

Bruce Norman Johnson was born on August 23, 1948 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota and entered eternal rest on June 4, 2020 at home in Bulverde, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rosabelle Johnson. Bruce graduated from Greenbush High School in Greenbush, Minnesota in 1966. In 1970, he graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Bruce served two years in the U.S. Army. He started his career with Arctic Enterprises. He also worked for Generac Corporation and Cellxion. Bruce ended his career with Rosenberger Site Solutions. Bruce was able to travel the world with these jobs and enjoyed every minute. He enjoyed getting to know people and sharing their lives with them. He always said he never left a friend behind. Bruce married the love of his life, Patti McLaughlin, on November 20, 1976 in Warroad, Minnesota. They have two sons whom Bruce was very proud of— Jon and his wife Kristin of Mesa, Arizona and Steven and his wife Josephine of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Bruce and Patti were blessed with four beautiful grandchildren: Stella, Hayden, Theodore and Hazel. They were his pride and joy. Bruce is survived by his older brother, Roger Johnson of Rugby, North Dakota, along with numerous cousins and friends. A memorial service for Bruce was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bulverde, Texas on June 25 at 11 am in the Christian Faith Center. The service was officiated by Pastor Lee Harder and Pastor Don Ofsdahl. A lunch reception would follow immediately after the service.