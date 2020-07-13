Linda Pearson Henry, 44, passed away on July 3rd, 2020 in a kayaking accident near her home in Anacortes, WA. She was born in Baudette, MN to Gerald and Margaret Pearson. Linda attended high school in Warroad, MN and went on to graduate college from Bemidji State University.

She met the love of her life and forever partner, Shawn, while in college and they married in 1999. Their love for one another was infectious and immediately apparent to all who spent time with them. Linda and Shawn moved to Washington State in 2001 where she made a life for herself and found peace exploring rugged beaches, breathing the salty air, and looking out over mountainous backdrops. She created beauty throughout her entire life often experimenting with cooking, devising artistic projects, and capturing moments through a camera lens. Linda loved traveling the world but her favorite time was spent on road trips with Shawn and their pups.

Linda was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles, three special nephews, Zachary Pearson, Lucas Pearson, and Evan Parkhouse, and fur-children Duffy and Sasha. She is survived by her husband Shawn and their Mini Schnauzer, Remy, her parents Gerald and Peggy, siblings Troy (Cyndi) Pearson, Tim (Jill) Pearson, Dan (Vickie) Pearson, LeAnn (Bart) Cammarata, Dawna (Mark) Harren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. Her light will continue to shine in every one who knew and loved her.

Two separate, intimate memorial services for Linda are being arranged by her family and will take place in the Northwest and back near her home in Minnesota. For those wanting to honor Linda, Shawn is asking that her loved ones light a bonfire in her memory, toast some marshmallows, and remember their favorite moments spent with his darling, adventurous, and spirited girl.

A celebration of life will be held for Linda Henry (Pearson) on July 25th, 2020 at Allison Park in Warroad, MN. Details to follow soon. The family would like to highly encourage wearing of a mask to all attendees. The service and visitation will follow CDC guidelines.