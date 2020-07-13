

Ronald E. Haggerty, 74, of East Grand Forks, MN died suddenly Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Ron Haggerty was born April 12, 1946 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Eugene and Sylvia (Kleven) Haggerty. He graduated from Fisher High School and then attended AAkers Business College. He married Sigrid Gunstinson in Crookston, MN on July 3, 1964. He worked for Sweet Clover Dairy and then took over the family farm and later worked as a crop adjuster for Great American Insurance Company for many years retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church of Fisher and had previously served on the Greenwood Cemetery Board, Tynsid Township Treasurer, and was a member of the Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sigrid “Jeff” Haggerty of East Grand Forks; children, John (Theresa) Haggerty of Crookston, MN, Debbie (Rahn) Ford of Grand Forks, and Maura Onyambu of East Grand Forks; 6 grandchildern, Katie (Mike) Salveson and their sons Owen and Lucas of Grand Forks, Trevor Haggerty and Derek Haggerty both of Crookston, Kristen (Zac) Bernier and their daughter Natalie of Grand Forks, Casey Ford of Fargo, and Makenna Onyambu of East Grand Forks; sister Colleen (Matt) Walker of Fargo; brother Larry Haggerty of East Grand Forks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Christine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 PM, Friday July 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 200 3rd Street NW, East Grand Forks.

Visitation: 1hour prior to service at the church.

Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Fisher, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN