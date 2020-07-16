STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-20-108 In Re: ESTATE OF Brandi Frances Murray DECEDENT AMENDED NOTICE OF AND HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 5th day of August, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 206 8th Ave., Baudette, Minnesota, for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, appointment of personal representative, and notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent, and for the appointment of Kegan Murray personal representative of the estate of the above-named Decedent in a formal, unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated July 7, 2020 By the Court Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court Courtney Hauert, Deputy Court Administrator ALAN B. FISH, P.A. Alan B. Fish MN #0238120 102 2nd Ave. NW Roseau, MN 56751 Telephone: (218) 463-2088 Facsimile: (218) 463-2099 email: [email protected] Publish July 15, 22, 2020