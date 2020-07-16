STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-20-111 In Re: ESTATE OF Gary L. Bailey DECEDENT NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 8/5/2020 at 10:00 A.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Baudette, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 15, 2016, and for the appointment of Alan Fish, whose address is 102 2nd Ave. NW, Roseau, MN 56751 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the deceden’t estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated July 9, 2020 By the Court Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court Courtney Hauert, Deputy Court Administrator ALAN B. FISH, P.A. Alan B. Fish MN #0238120 102 2nd Ave. NW Roseau, MN 56751 Telephone: (218) 463-2088 Facsimile: (218) 463-2099 email: [email protected] Publish July 15, 22, 2020