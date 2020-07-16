Meals on Wheels is valuable service in area: Volunteer deliverers needed in Karlstad

Karlstad

“You get to meet all the people and see them every day.” Richard Wood

“You get to visit with different ones.” Idell Klegstad

“I like to check on them and make sure they’re okay.” Margaret Donaldson

The staff at the Lutheran Social Services (LSS) meal site in Karlstad obviously find satisfaction in delivering meals, though they could use some volunteer help.

LSS staff say that the turkey dinner is the very favorite meal of recipients, though meatball, taco salad and meatloaf dinners are also top picks.

Lancaster

Foxy Roxy’s Diner prepares Meals on Wheels for folks in the Lancaster area. According to Roxy Kulyk, restaurant owner, several groups in Lancaster deliver the meals. A schedule is made for the whole month and one person (or couple) a week makes the deliveries.

Kulyk recruited a couple of long time meal deliverers, Gordon and Kathy Bernstrom, to share about their experience of volunteering for this worthwhile cause.

