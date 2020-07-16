Notice of Filing Dates School District 390/Baudette, Minn.

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 390 LAKE OF THE WOODS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 390 shall begin on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and shall close at 5:00** o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each; one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for term of two (2) years. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the School District Election Clerk, Dani Koschak, Lake of the Woods School, P.O. Box 310, 236 15th Ave. SW, Baudette, MN 56623. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the School District Clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00** o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Dated: June 22, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Dani Koschak, School District Election Clerk Districts Open for Filing: District #2 (4) Four Year Term is East Baudette, Gudrid (Johnson) District #3 (4) Four Year Term is Rapid River, 157-30, Spooner, Walhalla, Keil, Boone, 158-30, Swiftwater, Victory, Rulien (Trask) District #5 (4) Four Year Term is McDougald N of Hwy 11, McDougald S of Hwy 11, Wheeler, Zipple (Lyon) District #6 (2) Two Year Term is Lakewood #390, Children #390, Myhre #390, Prosper, Williams, Forest, Potamo (Birchem) ** The Secretary of State’s office takes the position that the office must be open until 5:00 p.m. to receive filings on the last day for filing. The adoption of this resolution is discretionary; the publication of the notice is mandatory. * Note that the filing dates in districts that have opted into the primary law shall be between 70 and 84 days before the second Tuesday in August. Filing dates for all other districts shall be between 84 and 98 days before the date of the school district general election. Publish July 15, 22, 2020