Roseau County COVID-19 cases hit 30

COVID-19 numbers in Roseau County continue to rise, reaching 30, as of July 14. The number of cases in Roseau County sat at 17 a week prior (July 7, according to the “Situation Update for COVID-19” on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website— a source updated daily at 11 am.

Minnesota health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Roseau County back in early April, as reported in The Tribune’s April 8, 2020 issue. The county has no confirmed deaths at this time from COVID-19, according to the MDH website.

How many cases do other northwest Minnesota counties have? According to the MDH website, as of July 14, Kittson County had 2, Marshall County 16, Red Lake County 5, Pennington County 54, Polk County 89 (including three deaths), Clearwater County 14, and Beltrami County 58.

As of July 14, another northwest Minnesota county, Lake of the Woods, remained the only county in the state without a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the MDH website.

As for the entire state, according to the MDH website, Minnesota had 43,170 confirmed cases as of July 14. A total of 37,749 of the state’s COVID-19 confirmed patients currently no longer need isolation. The state’s total deaths from COVID-19 stood at 1,510, as of July 14.