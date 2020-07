Debra “Debbie” Harlow, 63, of Roseau, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 while visiting her brother, Jim Anderson at his rural Red Lake Falls, Minnesota home. Debra Eileen Anderson was born September 25, 1956 in Hallock, Minnesota to James and Vida (Reese) Anderson. She attended school in Lancaster, Minnesota and graduated in 1974. Debbie worked at Marvin Windows and later at Polaris Industries in Roseau. In retirement she enjoyed four wheeling, playing pool and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. Family members include her siblings, Terry Anderson, Alyce (Neil) Saits, Jim (Linda) Anderson, Scott Anderson, Eddie Anderson and Joyce Storeby; her very good friend, Elaine Skogstad; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.